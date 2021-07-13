Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
July 13 2021 11:34am
04:47

Hundreds of blood donation appointments unfilled in Edmonton

Canadian Blood Services is hoping to rally Edmontonians to sign up for blood donation appointments, with over 1,900 slots still needed to be filled by the end of July.

