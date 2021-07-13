Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Finance
July 13 2021 9:48am
02:06

Global News Morning Market and Business Report – July 13 , 2021

Rob Tetrault from Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management shares the latest stock numbers, including why he’s looking at Pepsi and Boeing.

Advertisement

Video Home