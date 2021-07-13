Menu

July 13 2021 8:33am
Nova Scotian Musician Creates Miniature Animal Portraits

Juno award-winning musician, Meaghan Smith, has swapped her microphone for a paintbrush to create a series of tiny paintings that are making a big impression.

