Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton July 12 2021 8:15pm 01:41 Extreme temperatures close Edmonton funicular The extreme temperatures in Edmonton lately are too hot for the 100 Street Funicular to handle. It has closed several times because it's not safe to operate when it's 30 C or warmer. Lisa MacGregor reports. Extreme temperatures close Edmonton's 100 Street Funicular