Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 12 2021 8:15pm
01:41

Extreme temperatures close Edmonton funicular

The extreme temperatures in Edmonton lately are too hot for the 100 Street Funicular to handle. It has closed several times because it’s not safe to operate when it’s 30 C or warmer. Lisa MacGregor reports.

