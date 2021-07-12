Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
July 12 2021 8:13pm
01:29

Saskatoon Blades begin search for new bench boss

The Saskatoon Blades gave Mitch Love his first WHL head coaching job and after three seasons at the helm, he had a .665 winning percentage.

