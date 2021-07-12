Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
July 12 2021 8:36am
02:29

Painted Pebbles of Gratitude

What started out as a pastime while on vacation, turned into a movement that is inspiring people around the world. Pebble painter, Sophie Côté joins Global’s Eramelinda Boquer to discuss how she encourages gratitude by painting rocks.

Advertisement

Video Home