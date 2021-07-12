Global News Morning Montreal July 12 2021 8:36am 02:29 Painted Pebbles of Gratitude What started out as a pastime while on vacation, turned into a movement that is inspiring people around the world. Pebble painter, Sophie Côté joins Global’s Eramelinda Boquer to discuss how she encourages gratitude by painting rocks. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8020557/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8020557/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?