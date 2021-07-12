Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
July 12 2021 6:39am
06:00

Healthy Tomorrow Foundation celebrates launch of Kids Run Club at Home

We chat with Kerry Copeland, Executive Director of the Healthy Tomorrow Foundation, about the launch of KRC at Home Summer Program and find out the benefits of the program from a young family.

