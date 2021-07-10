Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 10 2021 10:17pm
02:00

Eagle Coaster takes off at Cypress Mountain

Starting this weekend, Cypress Mountain is offering a new outdoor attraction that rivals Revelstoke’s Pipe Mountain Coaster. Here’s a look at what thrill-seekers can expect on the Eagle Coaster.

