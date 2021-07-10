Crash July 10 2021 6:22pm 01:05 Port Moody collision sends car into house Police say a man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash that sent one of the cars into someone’s home in Port Moody on Friday night. Speed and driving behaviour are being investigated as contributing factors. 1 seriously injured after collision sends car into Port Moody home REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8018751/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8018751/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?