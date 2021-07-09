Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 9 2021 7:22pm 32:11 Global News at 5:30: July 9, 2021 Ontario moves up the start date for step 3 to Friday July 16th. We’ve got the new rules and reaction from business owners. And, a Global News story helps resolve one man’s vexing vaccine problem. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8017574/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8017574/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?