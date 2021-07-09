Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
July 9 2021 11:43am
03:41

Health Matters: Lambda variant circulating in Canada

UBC Professor and Mathematical Biologist Sarah Otto tells us about a new variant of interest, and why B.C. should be proceeding with caution during Step 3 of its restart plan.

Advertisement

Video Home