Global News Morning BC July 9 2021 11:03am 04:40 The COVID rules are relaxing at B.C. long-term care homes BC Care Providers Association CEO Terry Lake discusses the visitation rule changes that are about to come into effect at long-term care homes. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8015837/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8015837/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?