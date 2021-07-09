Menu

The Morning Show
July 9 2021 10:51am
06:35

TMS Couch-ella: Raine Maida performs ‘Stop Making Stupid People Famous’

Singer Raine Maida joins The Morning Show to talk about his band Our Lady Peace’s new single and the inspiration behind its title.

