The Morning Show July 9 2021 10:51am 06:35 TMS Couch-ella: Raine Maida performs ‘Stop Making Stupid People Famous’ Singer Raine Maida joins The Morning Show to talk about his band Our Lady Peace’s new single and the inspiration behind its title. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8015790/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8015790/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?