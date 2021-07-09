Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
July 9 2021 10:11am
04:43

Black Lives Matter Canada to open new centre in Toronto

Black Lives Matter Canada Co-founder, Ravyn Wngz, talks about the vision behind Toronto’s ‘The Wildseed Centre for Art and Activism’ and its role in the Black community.

