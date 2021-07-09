Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
July 9 2021 10:09am
05:07

Calls revise and expand Indigenous curriculum in Ontario Schools

First Nations, Metis and Inuit Education Association of Ontario Co-chair, Natalka Pucan, shares insight on ways to fill in the gaps in Ontario’s curriculum on Indigenous studies.

