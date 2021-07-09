Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
July 9 2021 9:00am
03:42

#NOREGARD

A local videographer launched a clothing line at the height of the pandemic. Lance Daniel joins Global’s Andrea Howick to discuss the meaning of #NOREGARD clothing and the launch of a documentary that follows the journey of the #NOREGARD brand.

