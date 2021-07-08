Global News at 5 Edmonton July 8 2021 7:47pm 03:20 Political analysis of Alberta cabinet shuffle Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced new cabinet appointments and some changes on Thursday. Is this the start of a two-year election campaign? Political scientist Duane Bratt joins us to break down the cabinet shuffle. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8014813/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8014813/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?