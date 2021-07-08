Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
July 8 2021 7:47pm
03:20

Political analysis of Alberta cabinet shuffle

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced new cabinet appointments and some changes on Thursday. Is this the start of a two-year election campaign? Political scientist Duane Bratt joins us to break down the cabinet shuffle.

