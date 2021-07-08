Menu

Sports
July 8 2021 7:24pm
01:45

Okanagan Football Academy collects multiple trophies at national tournament

The Okanagan Football Academy dominated the competition in Calgary at a national tournament. Darrian Matassa-Fung reports.

