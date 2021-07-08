BC1 July 8 2021 5:37pm 00:34 Police on scene of serious incident in Campbell River The independent investigations office is investigating a police-involved shooting in Campbell River. Man fatally shot, police dog killed in Campbell River, B.C. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8014315/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8014315/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?