Global News Morning Saskatoon
July 8 2021 10:38am
04:17

Summer Update with Sask. Pulse Growers

The hot, dry weather has impacted some crops more than others. Saskatchewan Pulse Shaun Dyrland joined Global News Morning with details on this and a program some producers are calling for to improve market transparency.

