The Morning Show July 8 2021 10:20am 06:13 Ann Reardon on her new dessert cookbook ‘Crazy Sweet Creations’ ‘How to Cook That’ host Ann Reardon joins The Morning Show to share her recipe for watermelon pizza from her new dessert cookbook ‘Crazy Sweet Creations.’ REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8012476/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8012476/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?