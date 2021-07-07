Menu

July 7 2021 11:59pm
01:18

Police respond after truck drives up front steps of Manitoba Legislature

Numerous police officers are on scene of the Manitoba Legislature, after a truck drove up the steps around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Global’s Joe Scarpelli has more from the scene.

