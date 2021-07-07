News July 7 2021 11:59pm 01:18 Police respond after truck drives up front steps of Manitoba Legislature Numerous police officers are on scene of the Manitoba Legislature, after a truck drove up the steps around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Global’s Joe Scarpelli has more from the scene. Police respond after truck drives up front steps of Manitoba Legislature REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8011749/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8011749/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?