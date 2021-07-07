Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 7 2021 9:38pm
01:41

B.C. hospital volume improving post-pandemic

As the pandemic restrictions continue to ease, B.C. hospitals and healthcare providers are seeing a major increase in patient visits. Keith Baldrey reports.

