Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 7 2021 8:36pm
02:15

Landmark legal ruling could impact resource development projects across B.C.

The recent Treaty 8 B.C. Supreme Court ruling could have a major impact on Site C and other industrial development projects. Ted Chernecki reports.

