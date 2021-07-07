Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 7 2021 7:21pm
33:21

Global News at 5:30: July 7, 2021

Ontario reporting zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time this year. Toronto unveils an action plan for economic recovery and, meet the man who keeps getting rejected for a second dose of vaccine.

