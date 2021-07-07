Canada July 7 2021 4:55pm 00:40 Iain Rankin addresses 2005 drunk driving charge Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Nova Scotia premier Iain Rankin deflected several questions regarding drunk driving charges he faced in 2005. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8010653/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8010653/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?