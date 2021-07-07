Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
July 7 2021 3:50pm
03:13

Rain is coming: July 7 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Rain is moving into the province on Thursday. Emily Olsen explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, July 7.

