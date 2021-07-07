Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Legions In Manitoba
July 7 2021 11:21am
04:19

Fort Garry legion moving

“Just be part of the community. We want to have a new image, but we want to be a legion at the same time.”
The Fort Garry legion will be moving to a new home! Branch #90’s treasurer Garry Reid explains why they’re making the change.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home



No videos found.