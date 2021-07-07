Legions In Manitoba July 7 2021 11:21am 04:19 Fort Garry legion moving “Just be part of the community. We want to have a new image, but we want to be a legion at the same time.” The Fort Garry legion will be moving to a new home! Branch #90’s treasurer Garry Reid explains why they’re making the change. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8009276/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8009276/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?