The Morning Show July 7 2021 10:39am 05:17 Michal Oshman on her new book ‘What Would You Do If You Weren’t Afraid?’ Author Michal Oshman joins The Morning Show with an ancient secret to combatting anxiety in her latest book ‘What Would You Do If You Weren’t Afraid?’ REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8009104/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8009104/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?