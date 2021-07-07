Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
July 7 2021 8:42am
00:56

Brossard Shooting

Longeueil Police are investigating an overnight shooting in a residential area of Brossard. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines was at the scene on Rue Therrien, Wednesday morning.

