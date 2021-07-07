Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
July 7 2021 7:43am
06:13

Side Door raises $3M USD Seed round to foster a thriving global middle class of artistry

We chat with Laura Simpson, co-founder and CEO of Side Door, about a recent funding boost of $3M USD to help grow the “any space is a venue” marketplace platform for the arts.

