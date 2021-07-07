Global News Morning Halifax July 7 2021 7:43am 06:13 Side Door raises $3M USD Seed round to foster a thriving global middle class of artistry We chat with Laura Simpson, co-founder and CEO of Side Door, about a recent funding boost of $3M USD to help grow the “any space is a venue” marketplace platform for the arts. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8008740/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8008740/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?