Global News Morning Montreal July 7 2021 8:08am 05:19 Kahnawake Elections Kahnawake elects first ever female Mohawk Council Grand Chief. Kahnawake Grand Chief joins Global’s Andrea Howick to discuss how she plans to bring tradition back to council. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8008719/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8008719/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?