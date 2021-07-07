Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
July 7 2021 8:08am
05:19

Kahnawake Elections

Kahnawake elects first ever female Mohawk Council Grand Chief. Kahnawake Grand Chief joins Global’s Andrea Howick to discuss how she plans to bring tradition back to council.

