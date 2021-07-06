Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News
July 6 2021 11:01pm
01:19

Manitoba events edging closer to normalcy

While some festival and events are still going virtual this summer, there are some signs that we might be getting back to that post-pandemic normal. Global’s Joe Scarpelli has more on the events edging closer to normalcy this summer.

Advertisement

Video Home