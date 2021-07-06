Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
July 6 2021 7:42pm
01:45

Historic Third Avenue United Church sold to Saskatoon Orthodox church

Third Avenue United Church in downtown Saskatoon has been bought by the St. Vincent of Lerins Orthodox Church, which plans to restore the building.

