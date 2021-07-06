Menu

July 6 2021 7:04pm
01:47

Hailstorm floods Cardston street, leaves cleanup for businesses

The cleanup is underway in Cardston after a severe hailstorm hit the town late Monday. It left the town’s storm drains clogged and even led to some localized flooding. Erik Bay has more on the storm.

