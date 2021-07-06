News July 6 2021 7:04pm 01:47 Hailstorm floods Cardston street, leaves cleanup for businesses The cleanup is underway in Cardston after a severe hailstorm hit the town late Monday. It left the town’s storm drains clogged and even led to some localized flooding. Erik Bay has more on the storm. Hailstorm floods Cardston street, leaves cleanup for businesses REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8007854/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8007854/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?