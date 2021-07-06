Menu

Health
July 6 2021 6:08pm
B.C. records 46 cases of COVID-19 as active cases drop to 602

B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, July 6. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has analysis of the numbers.

