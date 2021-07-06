Menu

Global News at Noon BC
July 6 2021 3:25pm
00:32

RCMP investigating gang-involved Fleetwood shooting

RCMP are investigating a gang-involved shooting in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood Monday night.

