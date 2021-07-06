Menu

Manitoba Food Scene
July 6 2021 11:58am
03:12

Manitoba couple reviewing small town drive-ins

They created a Facebook page with a huge following, and their eating adventures continue through “Manitoba Small Town Drive-ins Review”. This morning we talked grub with Kerri and Stephanie O’Brien.

