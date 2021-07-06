Manitoba Food Scene July 6 2021 11:58am 03:12 Manitoba couple reviewing small town drive-ins They created a Facebook page with a huge following, and their eating adventures continue through “Manitoba Small Town Drive-ins Review”. This morning we talked grub with Kerri and Stephanie O’Brien. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8006197/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8006197/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?