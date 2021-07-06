Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
July 6 2021 11:35am
04:16

Dr. Jody Carrington gives tips for staying connected and post-COVID socializing

Psychologist Dr. Jody Carrington gives some tips for socializing as the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions lessen and how to adjust to different comfort levels.

