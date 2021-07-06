Global News Morning Saskatoon July 6 2021 10:57am 03:53 Saskatchewan candidate running to lead the Assembly of First Nations Reginald Bellerose, who is running for national chief of the AFN, believes the organization needs to shift to focus more on taking a stand on autonomy and the rights of First Nations. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8005973/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8005973/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?