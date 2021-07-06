Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
July 6 2021 10:57am
03:53

Saskatchewan candidate running to lead the Assembly of First Nations

Reginald Bellerose, who is running for national chief of the AFN, believes the organization needs to shift to focus more on taking a stand on autonomy and the rights of First Nations.

