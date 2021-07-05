Menu

July 5 2021 10:58pm
00:22

Winnipeg man faces murder charges in assault on teen Sunday morning

Samuel David Hastings, 19, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection to the death of a 17-year-old on Assiniboine Avenue Sunday.

