News July 5 2021 10:58pm 00:22 Winnipeg man faces murder charges in assault on teen Sunday morning Samuel David Hastings, 19, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection to the death of a 17-year-old on Assiniboine Avenue Sunday. Winnipeg man faces murder charges in assault on teen Sunday morning <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8005121/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8005121/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?