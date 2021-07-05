Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 5 2021 8:33pm
01:55

Edmonton city council votes against parking fee at attractions and parks

On Monday, Edmonton city council voted against the controversial idea of charging parking fees at city attractions and parks. Sarah Ryan reports.

