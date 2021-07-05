Manitoba health official lays out impact of COVID-19 pandemic on racialized communities in 3rd wave

Dr. Marcia Anderson, medical lead for the First Nations pandemic response coordination team, spoke Monday about the impact the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had on racialized communities. She said in the third wave, the proportion of cases among people identifying as white went down, while those who identified as South Asian, Southeast Asian or “Other” increased. She also said that among those of “diverse BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and Persons of Colour) communities”, COVID-19 rates are “highly variable.”