Global News Morning Saskatoon July 5 2021 10:10am 04:10 Food on the Move Nutrien’s Food on the Move program delivers nutritious lunches to several locations in Saskatoon and Regina. Judy Regamey joins Global News Morning with details on the program as it starts up again this month. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8003042/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8003042/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?