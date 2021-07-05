Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
July 5 2021 10:10am
04:10

Food on the Move

Nutrien’s Food on the Move program delivers nutritious lunches to several locations in Saskatoon and Regina. Judy Regamey joins Global News Morning with details on the program as it starts up again this month.

