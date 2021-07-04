Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 4 2021 8:44pm
01:54

St. Albert Métis community to begin search for unmarked graves

A search will soon begin using ground penetrating technology in the hopes of identifying unmarked graves of residential school victims in St. Albert. Chris Chacon reports.

