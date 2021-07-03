Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 3 2021 12:05am
01:53

Alberta legislature pools not open

One of Edmonton’s most popular spots to cool off is sitting quiet. Tom Vernon explains why the pools in from of the Alberta legislature are turned off.

Advertisement

Video Home