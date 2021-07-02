Health July 2 2021 7:15pm 02:19 B.C. reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers on Friday, July 2. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has good news about the case counts. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7999513/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7999513/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?