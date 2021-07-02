Two of Nova Scotia’s Independent MLAs reflect on time in office as election speculation continues
Earlier this week, Independent MLA for Chester-St. Margaret’s, Hugh MacKay, confirmed he won’t reoffer in the next provincial election. Cape Breton-Richmond’s Alana Paon – also an Independent – isn’t prepared to announce her political future just yet. But with an election call possible at any moment, both tell reporter Elizabeth McSheffrey they’re proud of what they’ve achieved during their time in office.