A quarter of seniors over the age of 85 in Canada are diagnosed with dementia . The number of people living with dementia is on the rise as our population ages. Dr. John Archibald’s father was diagnosed with dementia in 2014. There’s no cure but Archibald has decided bike across Nova Scotia to raise awareness and funds for dementia research and support. Alicia Draus talks with him about his ride which started on July 1.