Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 1 2021 9:56pm
02:06

A different kind of Canada Day

It has been a more sombre and even controversial Canada Day, in the shadow of the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential schools. Kylie Stanton reports.

